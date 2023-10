TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are responding to a barricaded person Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Police are on scene in the 1300 block of East Osbourne Avenue. The road is closed between North 13th Street and North 15th Street, according to police.

Map shows approximate location

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.