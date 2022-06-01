BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Police Department reserve officer was arrested on a DUI charge after he was involved in a rear-end crash Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa police said 55-year-old Timothy Kent was driving his personal vehicle when he got into an accident at Causeway Boulevard and Providence Lakes Boulevard in Brandon.

There were no reported injuries, according to police.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies suspected Kent might have been impaired and conducted a DUI investigation. They found his blood alcohol level to be between .234 and .24. That’s nearly three times the legal limit.

Kent was arrested and charged with DUI. He was immediately suspended from the Tampa Police Reserves.