TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police Department detectives are searching for the people behind a string of vehicle thefts from valet parking lots.

According to a release from Tampa police, the stolen vehicles include a Lamborghini, a Land Rover and a Mercedes-Benz.

Surveillance camera footage provided by TPD shows what appears to be two men lurking near unattended valet parking stands outside of restaurants and hotels. They were shown snatching keys from the cabinets and using them to drive off with vehicles.

Police are urging businesses to make sure their valet stands are attended at all times. Drivers should scope out how the keys are stored before handing them over.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or Tip 411.