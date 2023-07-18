TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video released Tuesday by the Tampa Police Department shows a chase and shootout between officers and a stabbing suspect on Monday.

The 12-minute video shows a black SUV, driven by Michael A. Bresnahan, 33, leading police through Tampa after he reportedly stabbed a woman 13 times in front of her three children.

During the chase, Bresnahan reportedly pointed an AK-47 at officers, police said.

Police said after he crashed along Florida Avenue, he began shooting from his car. 18 officers returned fire, and Bresnahan appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

After the shooting, officers were seen getting a person out of the other vehicle that was involved in the crash.

The woman who was stabbed remained in the hospital Tuesday night in what police said was stable condition.

