TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has released new videos of numerous persons of interest in the Ybor City mass shooting.

On Oct. 29, a fight between two parties led to a massive shootout that killed two people, a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, and injured 16 others. As of Monday, Nov. 6, two of those injured victims were still hospitalized for their injuries, according to police.

So far, officers said only one suspect, Tyrell Stephen Phillips, has been arrested for his involvement in the shooting.

Phillips previously told police he fired his gun out of fear of being attacked by a group of people who were confronting him on 7th Avenue, according to court documents. Detectives said he was charged with murder in the 14-year-old’s death.

However, police are still looking for additional suspects in the shooting.

“We’ve had a number of tips that have already come in from our community, which have greatly assisted detectives to get to this point,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Whether you believe the tip may be insignificant, it could be the information that we need. The information that’s submitted could be the additional closure that the victims and their families deserve, as their lives

have changed forever.”

If you know anything, you can submit information at fbi.gov/tampashooting. You can also make anonymous tips for a $5,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or visiting crimestopperstb.com.