Woman’s body pulled from Hillsborough River, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a woman was recovered from the Hillsborough River late Friday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said they dispatched a dive team near W. Comanche Avenue and Ola Avenue after getting a report of the body in the river.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the woman or how she ended up in the river.

The body was sent to the medical examiner in an effort to determine the cause of death.

