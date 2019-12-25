Tampa police officer surprises mother of 7 with Christmas gifts for her family

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A police officer brought some holiday cheer to a Tampa mother and her seven young children, the police department said.

Officer Justin Legg first met Crystal Berry when he was called to help her children because they were being bullied on their walk home from school.

The officer later found out that Berry was the only working member of her household, and that she had been caring for her elderly mother who became disabled after a fall. Berry said she wasn’t receiving any help from her children’s fathers and simply couldn’t afford to buy her children Christmas gifts this year. They would each have to pick out one gift from a dollar store.

This did not sit well with Officer Legg, so he took it upon himself to buy the family multiple gifts for Christmas.

The police department shared photos of the special delivery on Facebook and Legg quickly garnered praise.

“Such a heartfelt, generous offering,” wrote Jena Bengul.

“This is exactly what we need to see. Way to go, Officer Legg,” Sarah Maahs said.

