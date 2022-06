(Photo courtesy of the Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer saved a dog police said was wandering in traffic Thursday.

“Doggone lucky!” the Tampa Police Department said in a tweet.

According to TPD, sergeant Rhodes used dog treats to get the dog, named Gary, to come over to him on the sidewalk.

Gary was reunited with his family after the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center read his microchip.