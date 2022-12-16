TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Police Department Officer was placed on administrative leave after he was suspected of driving under the influence on Friday.

Hillsborough County deputies were called to a crash at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive at 4:35 a.m.. They said Rickado StFleur veered off the road and flipped his car.

Deputies said StFleur appeared intoxicated after they arrived. He was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on one count of DUI with property damage.

TPD said StFleur joined the department in 2018. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

“While we are thankful that no one was hurt in this accident, that does not excuse the actions of this officer in getting behind the wheel intoxicated,” Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. “He put others at risk because of his carelessness and must now face the consequences of his decision.”

“We constantly remind other drivers of the importance of using a ridesharing service or finding a designated driver, and the same rules apply to those in law enforcement,” Bercaw said. “We will continue working, through the nearly 1,000 dedicated officers at our department, to educate our community, especially during the holiday season, not to make this same mistake.”