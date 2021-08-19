Tampa police officer fires at suspect who pointed gun at them

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was injured after an officer opened fire on a suspect in North Tampa Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Nebraska Avenue and Linebaugh Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said the officer had been looking for a suspect wanted for armed robbery and a number of commercial burglaries in the area. When they drove by the suspect, the man flashed his gun and pointed it in the ofifcer’s direction.

The officer responded by firing a shot at the suspect.

Police said the man ran away, but was apprehended a short time later, and his firearm was recovered.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

