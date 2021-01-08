Tampa police officer fired after lying about photo lineup mistake

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have fired detective Jarda Bradford following a report she tampered with evidence.

Her attorney, Rick Escobar, says a lack of training is what led to a mistake with a photo lineup while Bradford was on the job.

“Listen, were there mistakes made in this case?” Escobar said back in December. “Mistakes were made. It’s the reason for those mistakes that I think is so crucial and so important.”

Escobar said that lack of training and a toxic work environment at the Tampa Police Department caused the mishap.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says Bradford did not cover a suspect’s earrings in the photo pack, which is required by the department.

The chief added Bradford later went into a computer system and blacked out the suspect’s earrings.

“This could have been overcome by some point down the road during the criminal investigation, but whenever you have wrongdoing by the detective, by the officer, it just taints everything,” Dugan said.

Bradford is currently facing two counts of tampering with evidence.