Tampa police officer dies of brain cancer

Hillsborough County

TPD

TAMPA (WFLA) –  The Tampa Police Department announced Monday that officer Matthew David McNeal died after a battle with brain cancer.

According to Tampa police, McNeal joined the Tampa Police Department in June 2014 and made the move from Uniform Patrol to Special Operations Division – Bike Unit four years ago.

During his time with TPD, he earned two Life-Saving Awards, an Excellent Duty Award, one Unit Citation and a Community Policing Award.

He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Funeral arrangements are currently being planned and are not finalized at this time.

