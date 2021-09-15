Tampa police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 37-year-old Tampa police officer has died due to complications from COVID-19, the department said Wednesday.

Officer Matthew S. Coleman joined the department in 2014 and was assigned as a Field Training Officer in District II.

Prior to joining TPD, Ofc. Coleman worked at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office from June 2008- September 2014.

Ofc. Coleman is survived by his wife and children.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Coleman family can do so through the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.