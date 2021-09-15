Tampa police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 37-year-old Tampa police officer has died due to complications from COVID-19, the department said Wednesday.

Officer Matthew S. Coleman joined the department in 2014 and was assigned as a Field Training Officer in District II.

Prior to joining TPD, Ofc. Coleman worked at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office from June 2008- September 2014.

Ofc. Coleman is survived by his wife and children.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Coleman family can do so through the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss