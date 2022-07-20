TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer was arrested on Wednesday and charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The Tampa Police Department said 25-year-old Stanley Clerveaux was off-duty when he allegedly solicited prostitution in the area of Cypress St. and Westshore Blvd. He was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman for Tampa Police said Clerveaux has since been fired. A mugshot for Clerveaux was not available when this article was published.

The Tampa Police Department is expected to provide more information about the arrest later Wednesday afternoon.