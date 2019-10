TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help reuniting a dog and its owner!

According to police, the dog jumped from the bed of green pickup truck on Nebraska Ave near Sligh Avenue.

The driver didn’t know even it happened.

Thankfully a good samaritan retrieved the pup and Hillsborough Pet Resouce Center are treating the dog’s minor injuries.

If you recognize this good boy, please call 813-744-5660.