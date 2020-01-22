Tampa police need your help locating a bike-riding bandit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He’s a mystery man terrorizing innocent citizens in Tampa, and he’s doing his dangerous dirty work when folks are at their busiest and most vulnerable – parking in a popular garage.

Tampa police tell 8 on Your Side the guy uses a revolver to rob people on the second floor of the garage, and he does it during the day. Then, he uses a unique getaway car.

His bike.

It’s happening in Ybor City at the Palm Avenue parking garage. However, the man made a mistake that could crack this case wide open as detectives track his whereabouts.

The one thing this guy left behind is the very thing that could get him caught – his image.

He’s caught on camera, seen riding his bike on surveillance footage.

Michelle Epping is a mother-of-two who works in at a Ybor law firm and parks in the Palm Avenue parking every day. She also happens to be former military and tells 8 on Your Side she learned many things in basic training, one of the biggest being situational awareness.

Keeping an eye out, she says, is key. Always.

“I don’t play on my phone when I walk to work and I also try to get with a crowd of people,” Michelle said.

The same goes for Gilberto Pedoza, a former New Yorker now living in Tampa. He says he’s always looking around, especially when he parks in the Palm Avenue garage.

“Aware, super aware, especially Ybor. You have to know where you’re going, you know? You have to be aware,” the Tampa dad told us.

For now, the mystery man in Ybor remains on the loose.

Tampa police are hoping someone recognizes him from the surveillance footage. Detectives consider him dangerous and want him off the streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.