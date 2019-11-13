Tampa police need help identifying Tampa Palms prowler caught on camera

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police need your help identifying a man they believe is lurking around homes in the Tampa Palms area.

Police say the unknown suspect has been caught on home surveillance video at least three times in the last three weeks peering into homes.

It’s been reported twice on Burchette Road, and another time on Dawson Ridge Road during the overnight hours.

Each time, investigators say it appears he is trying to look into bathroom windows.

8 On Your Side exclusively obtained the surveillance video Tuesday, and showed the video to neighbors who called it “unsettling.”

“Now I’m going to go talk to the mommies over there and say ‘hey, this is happening here, believe it or not,'” said single mom Lalay Rivero who lives in Tampa Palms. “My heart is pounding because I have a daughter!”

Another mom, Cindy Hurst, said seeing the video is enough to force her to finally buy the home surveillance system she’s been considering.

“We were thinking about it, and now we definitely will be, absolutely,” she said.

Police say the suspect appears to be a thin, white male in his late teens to early twenties with short hair. If caught, he’ll be charged with prowling and loitering.

But some neighbors fear the suspect’s motive is more sinister.

“Do they want to rob something?” Rivero asked. “Do you want to kidnap a child?”

“It’s scary and it’s dangerous,” Hurst added.

Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.