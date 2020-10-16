Tampa police need help identifying man found dead in Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are still working to identify a man whose body was recovered from the Hillsborough River last month.

Police said investigators found the man floating face down in the water on Sept. 22.

The man is described as Black, 5 feet 9 inches, and 135 pounds with facial hair. There is a piercing on his left ear and a surgical scar on his abdomen. He was wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and an orange wristband that said “pray first.”

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity can call detectives at 813-276-3668.

LATEST STORIES: