Tampa police need help finding shooting suspect

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help finding a shooting suspect that left a teenager with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say at 3:10 p.m. today, the victim exited the Fat Boy Grocery store located at 1345 E Osborne. The suspect walked past the victim and into the store. As he entered the store, the suspect pulled out a gun, exited the store and suddenly shot the victim twice. The suspect and a young boy who was with him fled the scene on foot.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss