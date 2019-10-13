Tampa police need help finding shooting suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help finding a shooting suspect that left a teenager with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say at 3:10 p.m. today, the victim exited the Fat Boy Grocery store located at 1345 E Osborne. The suspect walked past the victim and into the store. As he entered the store, the suspect pulled out a gun, exited the store and suddenly shot the victim twice. The suspect and a young boy who was with him fled the scene on foot.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

LATEST STORIES: