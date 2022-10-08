TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds participated in the annual Tampa Police Memorial Run at Lykes Gaslight Park Saturday morning.

The event was created 28 years ago to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. It featured a 5K run along with a 1-mile run and 1-mile walk.

During the 2022 event, there was a special dedication called “Run for 32” where 32 TPD officers ran together, each wearing a memorial armband with the name of one of the 32 TPD officers killed in the line of duty in the department’s history.

Chief Mary O’Connor also held a moment of silence for fallen Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Hartwick killed last month and Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blane Lane, killed this week.

“This run is an opportunity for the community to come together and show their support for law enforcement officers,” O’Connor said. “It’s a difficult job, and each person who takes an oath to protect and serve goes into this profession knowing that any given day they may not make it back home. Those who made the ultimate sacrifice deserve to be honored and remembered.”

A police helicopter flyover also took place along with TPD officers rolling out the American flag while rappelling down the side of the department’s headquarters.