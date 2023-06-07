TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is seeking the publics help to identify a woman who was allegedly spotted with two parrots that had been stolen from a home earlier this year.

According to TPD, two Blue-fronted Amazon parrots, 15-year-old Tito, and 20-year-old Mama, were stolen from the porch of a house near Epps Park in Seminole Heights on March 18.

Then, a few days later, on March 21, a woman was spotted on camera selling Tito to a pet store. TPD said the store owner recognized that Tito had been stolen and was able to contact the animals’ true owner.

Officials said that while Tito has been reunited with his family, 20-year-old Mama, who was a steel band on her left foot, is still missing.

As detectives work to determine the identity of the woman and the location of Mama, TPD is asking anyone in the community who may know the woman in the video is asked to contact police at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $9,500 for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects in an unsolved crime or the arrest of a wanted fugitive.