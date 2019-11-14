Tampa police looking for suspects in alleged burglary of dead man’s home

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police need your help locating two suspects possibly connected to a burglary of a man who recently passed away.

According to police, the victim found that her father’s home had been burglarized as well as his van and credit cards had been stolen.

Police were able to recover the van and security cameras captured two suspects exiting the van at a local Wawa. The same suspects were recorded at the Gandy Walmart purchasing items with one of the stolen credit cards.

According to police, the suspects made over $4,000 worth of fraudulent purchases on the stolen cards at several locations.

Police say the man in the red shirt and red hat appears to be in his 20’s while the woman seen in the video is believed to be in her late teens or early 20’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.