Tampa police looking for suspect who robbed same bank twice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa detectives are looking for a man who they said robbed the same bank twice in the span of less than a month.

Police said on the Mar. 8, the suspect went into the Fifth Third Bank on Swann Avenue West and handed the bank teller a note demanding money. Once he had the money, he drove off in a blue early 2000’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Detectives think this is the second time he hit that same bank, the first time they believe to be on Feb. 18.

The identity of the suspect is unknown, but is described as a 5-foot-11-inches tall, at least 200-pound black male, who can be seen wearing a tan button down shirt, tan pants, one white and one yellow shoe and a blue ski mask.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online here, or submit a tip on the P3 Tips app.