TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Tampa police said two large groups of people started arguing inside the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin Street.

Police said the groups were escorted outside by security, but then one man retrieved a gun from his car and started shooting. A 30-year-old man from California who was in Tampa for a wedding was shot and killed outside the bar.

Four other men and two women were also shot.

Julie Le who lives across the street told News Channel 8 that she was awoken by the gunfire.

“I heard a lot of continuous bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, and then I knew something was wrong when my dog started crying,” Le said.

This is the third shooting and the second death outside of bars on Franklin Street.

“It can get a little rowdy. Usually on Friday, Saturday night, but otherwise it’s a pretty calm neighborhood,” said Kelsey Hurt who recently moved downtown from North Carolina.

“It does concern me a little bit to know there was a shooting and we’re not always completely aware of what’s going on, so it is concerning because we walk out here with our dogs and we are happy to be in downtown,” Hurt said.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said she’s making the case a top priority.

“We have several detectives working the case. Obviously, this is an all-hands-on-deck approach,” O’Connor said. “We have different divisions working on the case. We have civilian analysts working on the case, I mean we have everybody looking at every aspect of this.”