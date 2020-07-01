Tampa police looking for person of interest in homicide case

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a homicide investigation.

According to police, officers were in the area of Klondyke Street and 14th St. for an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots on June 29.

When officers arrived on scene of 14th Street and Waters Avenue they found Michael Steiner II who had been shot.

Multiple units responded to the scene however, Steiner died from his injuries.

Nearby video surveillance shows Steiner II walking with a Black male, minutes before his death.

Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to call the CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).