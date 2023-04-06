TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert was issued for an elderly man who was last seen leaving a hospital in Lutz Thursday, according to authorities.

The Tampa Police Department said Thomas Mayo’s last known location was St. Joseph’s Hospital North in Lutz where he left earlier in the day.

Mayo is believed to be driving a 2005 beige Toyota Corolla with a Florida tag of Z2WHL in the area of the Suncoast Parkway and State Road 44.

Anyone with information is to call the Tampa Police Department at (813)231-6130.

