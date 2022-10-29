TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a man who shot another man’s dog during a robbery Friday night.

The Tampa Police Department said just before 7 p.m., a man was walking his two dachshunds on West Powhatan Avenue when an armed man came up behind him and demanded money from him.

Police said during the robbery, the victim’s two dogs became agitated and moved around, and the gunman fired at them, injuring one of the dogs.

The victim picked up his dogs and ran while the gunman continued to chase and fire his gun at the victim, according to officers.

Police said the victim got away and took his dogs to an emergency veterinarian, but the dog that got shot died of his injuries.

The gunman is still at-large. Police described him as “a thin black male, approximately 6’4″” who was wearing “a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun when he was last seen

running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue.”

If you know who he is, call 813-231-6130.