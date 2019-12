TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help identifying a woman who may have information regarding a homicide investigation.

According to police, officers responded to the 4300 block of East Deleuil Avenue at 4:20 a.m. for a shooting call and found Miguel Raines,21, lying in the roadway.

Raines was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone who can help identify this female is asked to call the Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.