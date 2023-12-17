TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for a missing shrimp boat captain after finding his boat early Sunday morning.

Police said they received several reports of a sunken boat before finding the 63-foot boat named the “Miss Jordi” off of the Causeway Boulevard.

However, officers did not find the boat’s captain, Curtis Lee Cowling, who was last seen at about 11 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, Cowling lived on the boat full time, but it is not known if he was on the vessel when it sank.

Search efforts are being hampered by fuel leaked by the “Miss Jordi.” Tampa police said the boat leaked thousands of gallons of diesel into the water, which made it too hazardous for dive teams to search the area.

Police, Hillsborough County deputies, and the U.S. Coast Guard are working to resolve the hazmat situation to allow for search teams to begin their work.

If you know where Cowling is, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.