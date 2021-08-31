Tampa police look for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run on Sunday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Police are asking the public to help in identifying two women involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday.

Authorities say the victim was riding a bike on 28th Avenue when he turned into an intersection on 22nd Street and was hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle returned to the intersection and interacted with the victim for a short time, then left the scene before police and EMS arrived.

Incredibly, police say the driver even spoke to the victim.

“She told the bicyclist that she did not have insurance and had to get back to her children, got back in her vehicle and took off,” said Jamel Lanee with the Tampa Police department.

A witness says the victim got up after the accident and walked over to the side of the street.

“When police arrived on the scene, he did have some injuries to his arm. It looked like his arm may have been fractured. He was transported to the hospital by Tampa Fire Rescue eventually,” said Lanee who points out the driver had a responsibility to stay at the scene.

“The driver in any case should stopped, rendered aid, exchanged your insurance, at least human decency, made sure the person was okay,” said Lanee.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital but died Tuesday morning. Now they are looking for help to identify the driver involved.

“We would like to talk to her” said Lanee.