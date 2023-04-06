TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police issued a Purple Alert for a missing man Thursday evening.

Police said Hugh Gregory Leisure, 24, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on West Fair Oaks Avenue in South Tampa. Police said while he was at the home, he made threats to harm himself.

Officers believe Leisure is traveling in a white 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a Montana license plate number 303179D. They believe he might be armed with a handgun.

Anyone who sees Leisure should not approach him and should instead call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.