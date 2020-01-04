Tampa police investigating stabbing at Tampa gentleman’s club

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man who may know information in a stabbing.

According to police, the stabbing took place on Dec.21 at the Truth Lounge.

Police say the man in the video is not considered a suspect, but detectives want to talk to him as he may have information that can help the investigation.

Detectives say the man who was stabbed was treated at a local hospital. No further update on his condition has been provided.

If you recognize who the man in the video is please call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130