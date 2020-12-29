Tampa police investigating shooting that has closed the East Columbus Drive Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a shooting that occurred along Columbus Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man reportedly had just left the Columbus Court Apartments when his car was struck by gunfire.

Upon being hit, the victim veered into ongoing traffic and crashed into a vehicle with a man and woman inside. That pair was not injured.

The man whose vehicle was shot, left his vehicle and fled from the scene on foot, and was taken to a hospital before officers arrived.

The East Columbus Drive Bridge is currently closed as detectives are working to develop leads in the case.

There is no description of the shooting suspects or a suspect vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.