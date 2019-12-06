Tampa police investigating shooting, search for suspect underway

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening.

Detectives tell News Channel 8, the shooting took place in the 1000 block of North Bay Street.

Police say a pregnant woman and male friend were at a home when the father of the unborn child arrived at the home.

According to police, the father got into an altercation with the male friend and ended up shooting him.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect who is considered armed and described as a Hispanic male 35-40 years of age, wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and dark blue pants. Residents in the area are encouraged to call 911 immediately for any suspicious activity.

At this time there is no word on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

