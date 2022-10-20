TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Wednesday night.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old had been shot. The teen was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The incident marked the second time in one week a Tampa teen has been murdered. Tampa Police said they do not believe the crimes are connected, but it’s the second time in recent weeks that a shooting has occurred in this exact same location.

Bullet holes riddled the car of Esmeralda Melgar. The 19-year-old was murdered in front of her mother’s home Wednesday night, but the shots fired into her car happened just after Hurricane Ian.

“I was just sitting on the couch and then we heard shooting and in like five minutes a whole bunch of police were here,” Melgar said.

She said she doesn’t know who shot her car, but said it’s time for her mother to look for a new place to live.

“It’s not a good area to live in, especially for me because I’ve got kids,” Melgar said. “It’s dangerous, really dangerous.”

Cashous Bowers heard the gunfire Wednesday night but did not see who was involved.

Now he fears for the safety of his family.

“This is not even a safe area for us to live in because as a parent I do not feel safe taking my 7-year-old to school because of this stuff that’s happening out here right now,” Bowers said.

Tampa Police did not release the names of any suspects from Tuesday or Wednesday’s murders.