TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating the site Wednesday where human skeletal remains were found at a vacant property in Tampa.

According to preliminary information, authorities said the remains were found near the intersection of West Emily Street and North Highland Avenue. There are no apparent signs of foul play according to a release from Tampa police.

Authorities said detectives will continue to work to identify the remains and determine the person’s cause of death.

Additional information was not immediately released.

