Tampa police investigating homicide, search for suspect underway

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of North 15th Street and East 26th Avenue.

According to police, an adult male was shot just before 2:30 p.m. on March 19 and police are currently looking for a suspect.

Tampa Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a black male last seen wearing dark shorts, white hoodie driving a white four-door sedan.

Police do not believe this is a random act, and detectives are currently working to develop leads in the case. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.