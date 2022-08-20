TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.

According to a release from Tampa police, officers responded to the intersection of Leroy Collins Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue just after 3 p.m. TPD said they found a man with upper body trauma, who was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said East Fowler Avenue will be closed “for the next several hours” as they investigate. The closure is between 46th Street North and McKinley Drive.

TPD reiterated that although Leroy Collins Boulevard is affected by the road closure, the incident did not happen on the USF campus.

