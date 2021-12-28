Tampa police investigating fatal shooting at Takomah Trail Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting in Tampa on Tuesday.

According to police, the communications center received a call  just before 4 p.m. that someone was shot in Takomah Trail Park

Officers arrived and found one man suffering gunshot wounds inside the park who later died on scene.

His name has not been released. Investigators do not believe the public is in any danger.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the death, and are looking for tips. If you have information, please call TPD at 813-231-6130.

