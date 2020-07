BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents on Coppertree Circle in Brandon finally don't have to worry about the large hole that first opened up in between two homes nearly a year ago. They turned to Better Call Behnken for help last month, and now the hole is fixed.

"I tell you what, I've got to give it to you, you came out here and spoke to them and the very next day, they came out here and started dropping off equipment," Calderon said.