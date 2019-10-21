Tampa police investigating fatal crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on East Hillsborough Avenue and North 9th Street
According to police, the crash involved three vehicles and a second person was transported to a local hospital.
Westbound traffic is closed along Hillsborough Avenue between North Nebraska Avenue and North 15th Street.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Third litter of puppies left in dumpster prompts passionate plea from animal shelter
- Kathleen Middle School moving forward with portable classrooms, roof repairs after tornado
- Thieves distract cashiers for free gift cards
- 29-year-old arrested for deadly shooting after month-long investigation, police say
- Texan Democrat Henry Cuellar not sold on Trump impeachment just yet