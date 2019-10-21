Tampa police investigating fatal crash

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on East Hillsborough Avenue and North 9th Street

According to police, the crash involved three vehicles and a second person was transported to a local hospital.

Westbound traffic is closed along Hillsborough Avenue between North Nebraska Avenue and North 15th Street.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

