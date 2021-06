TAMPA (WFLA) – The ex-wife of a Florida man who gunned down a 69-year-old grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Publix last week said she's "disheartened" by recent comments from Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who believes the tragedy could've been prevented.

Monica Wall released a written statement through her attorney Bryan Raymond on Tuesday, expressing her condolences to the family of the victims.