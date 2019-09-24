Tampa police investigating 23 residential jewelry burglaries in South Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Police are investigating a series of residential burglaries that have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end jewelry being taken.

In September alone there have been seven burglaries believed to be related.

Police say the break-ins took place in the neighborhoods of Beach Park, Davis Islands, and Palma Ceia and all share several characteristics.

All have occurred on weekdays, during the times of day when residents are most likely to be away from home. One break-in at 11:41 a.m. was interrupted by a victim who was at home.

Each burglary involved forced entry, virtually all of them to the rear of the homes.

The burglars appear to be working as a team, or more than one team, as more than one burglary involved the removal of a hefty safe full of valuables.

The thieves are seeking expensive jewelry. Though other items – cash and other valuables – have been taken from some of the residences, in most cases, other valuables were ignored while jewelry was taken.

Detectives are urging South Tampa residents to take the following steps to protect their property and help catch the jewelry thieves: