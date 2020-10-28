Police investigate shooting in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa.

Police blocked off 7th Avenue from 15th Street to 16th Street for hours on Wednesday morning. A helicopter was seen flying over the area as investigators gathered evidence. Forensics was seen entering the Reservoir Bar.

Police told 8 On Your Side that someone had been shot, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The shooter, however, is known. No information was immediately available about the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

