TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a “suspicious” death at an apartment complex near Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, according to the police department.

Officers were called at about 2:15 p.m. to the 900 block of West Cypress Street for a report of a dead person, police said.

Video from a News Channel 8 crew on scene shows investigators at the Oakhurst Square apartment complex.

Map shows approximate location

An adult woman was found dead with upper body trauma, according to the police department.

A police spokesperson said it’s unclear what caused the death, and they’re working to determine whether or not it was a homicide.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-231-6130.

