TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating after a person was reportedly shot Friday afternoon near Robles Park.

The shooting happened in the area of Central Avenue near Stratford Avenue, according to police.

One person reportedly had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

No other details were immediately available.

