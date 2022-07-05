TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a possible homicide after they said a man was found dead in a car Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers went to the area of North Elmore Avenue and East Adalee Street around 8:25 a.m. for a parked car that was surrounded by flies.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead inside. At the time there did not appear to be foul play, but after an examination by the medical examiner, officers were told the man had a possible gunshot would to his neck that could not been seen on-scene because of decomposition.

They did not say how long the man could have been in the car.

Police said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. They are still working to identify the victim.