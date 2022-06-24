TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man has died after an incident in a parking lot outside a 7-Eleven in Tampa on Friday.

Around 1:20 a.m., police were called to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 4943 E. Busch Boulevard and found a man suffering from severe upper body trauma.

He was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced deceased, police said.

Police did not release the victim’s name or any other information about the incident. It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

