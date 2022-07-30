TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said Saturday it has upgraded an aggravated battery investigation to a homicide after the victim in the case died.

Police said the investigation began on July 18 when they received a 911 call from a residence on 99th Avenue. Officers were called to the area just 40 minutes earlier that day to break up a disturbance that was said to be civil, not criminal.

However, when they returned a second time, they found a man walking from the scene with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police said the man initially refused treatment but eventually agreed to be taken to a hospital and gave police a statement.

The department said a possible suspect was also at the scene and also spoke with police in a cooperative manner.

Initially, the investigation was done on a charge of aggravated battery, but Saturday, police said the medical examiner informed them that the victim died as a result of the stabbing, changing it to a homicide investigation instead.

At this time, a 72-year-old man is being considered an involved party, but his involvement is under investigation.