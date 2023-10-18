TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon after a fight led to a shooting, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of North 9th Street, according to police.

Map shows approximate location

Police believe the victim was involved in a fight with several people when one of the people shot at him.

The victim, who has not been identified, died on scene, police said.

Several witnesses who may have been involved in the fight have been contacted by detectives, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

